Gedeon started at weak-side linebacker and had one tackle in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Gedeon played just 18 of the defense's 74 snaps as he comes off when the defense is in nickel or dime formations. With the Vikings building an early lead, the Falcons were forced to pass the ball most of the game. While he's a starting linebacker, his upside is limited since he doesn't stay in on passing situations.

