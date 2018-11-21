Gedeon (concussion) did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.

Gedeon's injury designation is something of a surprise, given that he was not reported to have suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Bears. Regardless of the source of Gedeon's injury, he'll now need to clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. As such, the 2017 fourth-round pick's status for Minnesota's divisional tilt against the Packers in Week 12 is uncertain.

