Gedeon (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Gedeon wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but it's still positive news that he participated in some capacity. Although he started at weak-side linebacker in Week 1, Gedeon only played 18 defensive snaps and made one tackle. If he can shake off this injury in time, Gedeon will likely start again, although that doesn't guarantee a heightened snap count.

