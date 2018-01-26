Gedeon racked up 37 tackles in 2017.

Gedeon, a fourth-round rookie, won the starting weakside linebacker job in the preseason. However, because he would come off the field whenever Minnesota went to one of their nickel packages, Gedeon played less than an average starter would. Nevertheless, winning a starting job as a first-year linebacker is an impressive feat, and Gedeon will have room to grow in the final three years of his rookie contract.