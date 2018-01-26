Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Records 37 tackles in rookie season
Gedeon racked up 37 tackles in 2017.
Gedeon, a fourth-round rookie, won the starting weakside linebacker job in the preseason. However, because he would come off the field whenever Minnesota went to one of their nickel packages, Gedeon played less than an average starter would. Nevertheless, winning a starting job as a first-year linebacker is an impressive feat, and Gedeon will have room to grow in the final three years of his rookie contract.
More News
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...