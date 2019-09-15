Gedeon (groin) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Gedeon popped up on the injury report late in the week, and as evidenced by this news, will be forced to sit. Although the Michigan product started last week, he only played 18 defensive snaps. Now that he's officially out, Eric Wilson is the leading candidate to see a bump up in reps for Sunday's contest.

