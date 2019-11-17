Gedeon is done for Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a consussion, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Gedeon picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. He'll now enter the league's mandated concussion protocol, and need be cleared before resuming football activities. As long as Gedeon is sidelined, look for Eric Wilson to fill in at the linebacker position.