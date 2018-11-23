Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Unavailable Week 12
Gedeon (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Gedeon was added to the injury report this week with the concussion and he was unable to clear the concussion protocol for Sunday's game. Eric Wilson could be more heavily relied upon at weakside linebacker for the Vikings in his absence.
More News
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Dealing with concussion•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Five tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Records 37 tackles in rookie season•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Starts at weak-side linebacker•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Leading weak-side linebacker candidate•
-
Vikings' Ben Gedeon: Getting first-team reps•
