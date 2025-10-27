The Vikings claimed Sims off waivers from the Packers on Monday.

Sims was waived by the Packers on Saturday, but he'll remain in the NFC North as a member of the Vikings, and his move corresponds with Carson Wentz (shoulder) being placed on injured reserve. Sims will give Minnesota added depth at tight end, and the third-year pro could have a meaningful role behind T.J. Hockenson and Ben Yurosek for this Sunday's game against the Lions if Josh Oliver (foot) is unable to play. Sims mostly played on special teams across his three-regular season appearances for the Packers prior to his removal from the roster.