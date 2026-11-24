Yurosek failed to draw a target while playing 29 of the Vikings' 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers in Mexico City.

Since being reinstated from injured reserve in Week 5, Yurosek has cleared 40 percent snap shares in five of the Vikings' ensuing six games. However, he remains a fringe part of the passing attack, having thus far mustered a 3-41-0 receiving line on four targets. He ran routes on just nine of his 29 snaps in Week 11, with Yurosek mainly serving as a blocker during his time on the field.