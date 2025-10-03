Yurosek (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

The 23-year-old upgraded to a limited practice session Friday after logging consecutive DNPs to begin the Vikings' week of practice, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. However, if Yurosek is forced to miss the Week 5 contest, Minnesota's tight-end room will likely consist of just T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Nick Vannett.