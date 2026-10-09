Yurosek (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Yurosek opened the regular season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Wednesday, and while he's tagged as questionable for Sunday's NFC North showdown, the positive news is that Yurosek was a full participant in all three practices during Week 5 prep. If he's cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut, then he would operate alongside Gavin Bartholomew in a rotational role at tight end behind starter T.J. Hockenson.