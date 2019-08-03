Benwikere signed with the Vikings on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Benwikere is a journeyman's journeyman, as the Vikings mark his sixth team in as many seasons. Due to a variety of injury and suspension issues, the 27-year-old has a legit shot to earn a spot on the team's final 53-man roster, but still has some work cut out ahead of him.

