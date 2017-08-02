Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Getting second-team reps
Sankey has been working as the backup running back to Dalvin Cook in training camp with both Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon hurt, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Sankey could make the final 53-man roster if C.J. Ham is moved to fullback or if Latavius Murray misses games while returning from offseason ankle surgery. Sankey would likely need several injuries before he'd see meaningful regular season action, however.
