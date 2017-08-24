Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Has surgery to repair ACL
Sankey underwent surgery on his torn ACL last week and has begun rehab, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sankey was waived and reverted to injured reserve following the tearing of his right ACL in the Vikings' preseason opener. With rehab already beginning, Sankey should be able to recover in time for the start of the 2018 season, but a serious injury like this could put his future in the NFL in serious jeopardy.
