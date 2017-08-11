Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Leaves game with knee ailment

Sankey (knee) is out for the remainder of Thursday's game in Miami.

Sankey worked in as the backup running back for parts of camp since Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon have both been battling injuries. Sankey's working with the disadvantage that he hasn't played since 2015, a season where he was able to record two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving. It's likely he stays on with the Vikings if he's healthy, but his regular season time is mainly dependent on injuries.