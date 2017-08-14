Play

Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Reverts to IR

Sankey (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sankey tore his right ACL in the Vikings' preseason opener and was waived two days later. Fortunately, he should have plenty of time to recover in time for the 2018 campaign. Second-year running back Bronson Hill was signed to take his place on the roster.

