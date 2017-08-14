Vikings' Bishop Sankey: Reverts to IR
Sankey (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sankey tore his right ACL in the Vikings' preseason opener and was waived two days later. Fortunately, he should have plenty of time to recover in time for the 2018 campaign. Second-year running back Bronson Hill was signed to take his place on the roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our IDP Draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, are taking part in...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....