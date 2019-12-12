Play

Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury.

The mid-week addition likely means he hurt his quad during practice, so we may need to wait until Friday to figure out if Johnson is in any real danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers. The Vikings hope it won't make much difference in terms of their Week 15 gameplan, as Johnson likely will see his snap count drastically reduced if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is finally ready to play.

