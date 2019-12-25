Johnson caught one of his two targets for a six-yard gain during Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.

Johnson now has not caught multiple passes in a game since Week 11. The rookie continues to get WR3 reps, his 24 snaps Monday tallying 18 more than fellow receiver Alexander Hollins. The Vikings' frequent use of a second tight end over a third receiver, however, limits Johnson's production. The regular season ends Sunday against a Bears team against whom Johnson caught four passes for 35 yards in Week 4.