Johnson had one reception for a nine-yard touchdown on his lone target in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Johnson started opposite Stefon Diggs with Adam Thielen (hamstring) sidelined again. He didn't get many balls thrown his way for a second consecutive week, but did help fantasy players with the touchdown. Despite increased playing time with Thielen out, Johnson has just four targets the past two games. His lack of receptions is troubling considering he's starting in Thielen's absence and had nine targets in Week 11.