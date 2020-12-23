Johnson was not targeted over nine offensive snaps during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bears.

Johnson enjoyed a seven-catch, 74-yard performance Week 12 against Carolina while Adam Thielen remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's since reverted to an obsolete offensive role with the receiving corps returned to full strength. Justin Jefferson's emergence has largely pushed Johnson out of the picture in the passing game, exemplified again Week 15 as the rookie's 11 targets combined with Thielen's three to constitute 87.5 percent of the Vikings' total WR targets.