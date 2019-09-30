Johnson caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

After ignoring the rookie receiver for most of the afternoon, Kirk Cousins found Johnson four times in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter as Minnesota ran a hurry-up offense to try and mount a comeback. He's now proved his reliability to his QB in his first NFL action, but Johnson's unlikely to see consistent targets behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs in a generally low-volume passing attack.