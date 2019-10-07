Johnson had four receptions for 43 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at the Giants.

Johnson has emerged as Minnesota's clear No. 3 receiver. He played on 36 of the offense's 67 snaps in Sunday's contest. While he may not be getting enough targets for most fantasy formats given how little Minnesota throws the ball, he's someone to keep an eye on in case his role expands.

