Johnson had four receptions for 40 yards, including a one-yard touchdown catch, on eight targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Johnson got an expanded workload with Adam Thielen going down with a hamstring injury and became a significant part of the passing game. He had a season high in both targets and snaps on offense (52 of the offense's 73 snaps). With Thielen expected to miss Thursday's game against Washngton, Johnson should get a healthy workload as the No. 2 receiver.