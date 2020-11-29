Johnson will start as the No. 2 wide receiver Sunday against Carolina with Chad Beebe working as the No. 3 slot receiver while Adam Thielen remains on the COVID-19 list, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Johnson has just five receptions this season and has been outplayed by Beebe, who moved ahead of him for the No. 3 role when Thielen was healthy. However, it looks like Johnson will get increased playing time and opportunities against Carolina.