Johnson didn't have a pass thrown his way and played just five snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Justin Jefferson started at wide receiver opposite Adam Thielen and had a breakout game with 175 yard receiving. Johnson began the season as the starter opposite Thielen, but he has moved to a reserve role and may not get may targets if the top two wideouts stay healthy. Johnson has even fallen to the No. 4 WR role as Chad Beebe had 22 snaps on offense and was used as the slot receiver Sunday.