Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Hauls in 31 passes
Johnson caught 31 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed once for six yards in 16 games this season.
The rookie seventh-round pick ended up making six starts (five while Adam Thielen was sidelined from Weeks 10 to 15), but he had only 11 catches for 89 yards an one touchdown in that stretch. Johnson currently sits No. 3 on the depth chart at wide receiver and overall is was a solid debut campaign given his draft position, but it seems likely the Vikings look for an upgrade this offseason behind Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
