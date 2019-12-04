Play

Johnson had one reception for one yard on three targets in Monday's loss to Seattle.

A week after leading the Vikings in targets with Adam Thielen out, Johnson wasn't as big a factor in the passing game even though he started opposite Stefon Diggs. He could have a larger role next week against Detroit if Thielen remains out with a hamstring injury.

