Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Just one reception Monday
Johnson had one reception for one yard on three targets in Monday's loss to Seattle.
A week after leading the Vikings in targets with Adam Thielen out, Johnson wasn't as big a factor in the passing game even though he started opposite Stefon Diggs. He could have a larger role next week against Detroit if Thielen remains out with a hamstring injury.
