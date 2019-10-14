Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Just one reception Sunday
Johnson had one reception for 16 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
Johnson played 20 snaps on offense, but only went out on routes on nine plays despite the Vikings utilizing the pass more than previous games. The Vikings utilized the tight ends more Sunday, which shows Johnson is going to have a hard time being a factor in the passing offense as the No. 3 receiver that is rarely a priority with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen getting nearly all the targets.
