Johnson had one reception for 24 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Johnson played 42 snaps on offense compared to Justin Jefferson's 29 snaps, but Jefferson had three receptions albeit on a similar three targets. Minnesota's passing game couldn't get on track as Kirk Cousins struggled with a 15.9 NFL passer rating, so it's hard to read too much into Johnson's performance. He's still ahead of Jefferson on the depth chart but it seems only a matter of time before the 2020 first-round draft pick passes him for a more prominent role.