Johnson started opposite Stefon Diggs at receiver and had two receptions for 25 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Dallas.

Minnesota's run-heavy approach limited the passes to wide receivers as just 11 of 30 targets went to wideouts. Johnson could remain the No. 2 receiver if Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains out next week against Denver.

