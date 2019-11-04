Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Just two targets but TD
Johnson had a four-yard touchdown reception on his lone catch on two targets in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.
The Vikings perplexingly utilized Laquon Treadwell in the passing game (five targets) after Adam Thielen aggravated a hamstring injury more than Johnson. However, Johnson salvaged his game with a touchdown catch. Johnson should still be seen as the No. 2 receiver if Thielen is out next week as he played 58 snaps on offense to Treadwell's 19 snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Pair of catches in Thielen's stead•
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: More snaps on tap•
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Gets expanded workload•
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Four receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: First NFL receptions in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...