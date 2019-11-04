Johnson had a four-yard touchdown reception on his lone catch on two targets in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.

The Vikings perplexingly utilized Laquon Treadwell in the passing game (five targets) after Adam Thielen aggravated a hamstring injury more than Johnson. However, Johnson salvaged his game with a touchdown catch. Johnson should still be seen as the No. 2 receiver if Thielen is out next week as he played 58 snaps on offense to Treadwell's 19 snaps.