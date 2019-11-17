Johnson reeled in five of nine targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-23 win over Denver.

With Denver sliding coverage over to Stefon Diggs -- arguably not often enough -- Johnson was given plenty of one-on-one opportunities short during Sunday's game, though he was unable to get loose up the field like some of his teammates. The rookie seventh-round pick has outplayed his draft position, but hasn't been much of a threat downfield and hasn't put together any big performances in place of Adam Thielen (hamstring). Thielen's status coming out of the bye week will be important to monitor as the veteran target figures to eat into what production Johnson and tight end Kyle Rudolph have enjoyed in his absence.