Johnson went without a target over 19 offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-14 loss to Tampa Bay.
10 different Vikings were targeted in the Week 14 defeat, but Johnson went without an offensive look for a second consecutive contest. He produced an eye-catching seven receptions for 74 yards Week 12 against the Panthers while Adam Thielen resided on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Otherwise, he has no outings exceeding 25 yards since kicking off the campaign with three catches and 56 yards against Green Bay.
