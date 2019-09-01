Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Makes 53-man roster

Johnson has made Minnesota's 53-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He's just one of four receivers on the roster, so he could have a significant role off the bench. However, Minnesota's offense has featured few targets the past two seasons for receivers other than Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Johnson may get almost all his work on special teams.

