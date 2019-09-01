Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Makes 53-man roster
Johnson has made Minnesota's 53-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He's just one of four receivers on the roster, so he could have a significant role off the bench. However, Minnesota's offense has featured few targets the past two seasons for receivers other than Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Johnson may get almost all his work on special teams.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...