Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Minnesota selects in seventh

The Vikings selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Johnson joins fellow seventh-round pick Dillon Mitchell as a second formidable wideout prospect secured by the Vikings in the final round, though the two might not necessarily fight for the same roster spot. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are the only sure things on that team, as even Laquon Treadwell is in ambiguous standing at this point. While Mitchell looks like a conventional slot projection, Johnson can probably play wherever. At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds the Colorado State product did well for himself across the board at the combine, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash in addition to a 38-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, and 11.04 agility score. He never posted big volume but was efficient for Colorado State the last three years, turning 193 targets into 123 catches for 2,004 yards and 10 touchdowns (63.7 percent catch rate, 10.4 YPT).