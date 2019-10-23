Vikings' Bisi Johnson: More snaps on tap
Johnson is in line for an elevated role with Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Redskins, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has been a part of the Vikings' wide receiver rotation since Week 4, but his usage ballooned this past Sunday at Detroit when Thielen departed with a right hamstring injury. Overall, Johnson has averaged 7.8 YPT while hauling in 13 of his 17 targets in four appearances. The 2019 seventh-round pick will look for his most-productive outing as a pro Thursday versus Washington's 12th-ranked pass defense.
