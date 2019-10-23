Johnson is in line for an elevated role with Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Redskins, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been a part of the Vikings' wide receiver rotation since Week 4, but his usage ballooned this past Sunday at Detroit when Thielen departed with a right hamstring injury. Overall, Johnson has averaged 7.8 YPT while hauling in 13 of his 17 targets in four appearances. The 2019 seventh-round pick will look for his most-productive outing as a pro Thursday versus Washington's 12th-ranked pass defense.