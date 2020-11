Johnson was not targeted on any of his eight offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Lions.

Johnson has been sparsely involved as Justin Jefferson continues to emerge as a Rookie of the Year candidate, collecting just one reception for 13 yards since Week 3. The 23-year-old receiver started Minnesota's first two games of the season while fielding a combined 75 offensive snaps, but he has compiled just 45 total snaps on that side of the ball over his past six appearances.