Vikings' Bisi Johnson: No targets in Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2020
Johnson wasn't targeted in Sunday's 28-22 win over Green Bay.
Kirk Cousins threw only 14 passes compared to 34 rushing plays, and none of those 14 passes went Johnson's way. Johnson caught three passes for 56 yards in the season opener but hasn't posted a multi-catch performance since.
