Johnson is expected to play a bigger role in the wake of Chad Beebe (ankle) landing on injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Through three games, the 2019 seventh-rounder has accumulated 22 snaps on offense but no targets, with Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Beebe getting all the WR volume. Beebe himself was targeted just two times in what has been a run-heavy Vikings offense to date, so Johnson may have a difficult time making an impact. No matter, Johnson is the next man up and will have an opportunity to show what he can do.