Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Pair of catches in Thielen's stead
Johnson secured both his targets for 27 yards in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday.
Johnson saw expanded opportunity in place of Adam Thielen (hamstring), but his contributions weren't needed too much on a night when Stefon Diggs and Dalvin Cook combined for 12 receptions and 216 yards. Johnson has been a solid performer in his rookie campaign, posting a 15-161 line through five games. He'll revert to a reserve role if Thielen is ready to suit up for a Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs a week from Sunday.
More News
