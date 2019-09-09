Johnson played seven snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Atlanta but did not have a target.

The Vikings needed to attempt just ten passes in a game they dominated by running the ball, so it's hard to read too much into Minnesota's offensive game plan. Johnson played fewer snaps than Chad Beebe(14) but he could emerge in the offense if an opportunity opens up after he showed a spark in the preseason.

