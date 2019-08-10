Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Promising preseason debut

Johnson had two receptions for 35 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, on two targets in Friday's preseason win over New Orleans.

The 2019 seventh-round draft pick has drawn praise in training camp and worked with the second unit in Friday's game. He faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot, but he's a player to watch the rest of the preseason.

