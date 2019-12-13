Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Questionable for Week 15
Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Johnson was added to Minnesota's injury report Thursday after the quad issue limited his participation in practice that day. The Vikings apparently weren't convinced he was fully healthy after evaluating him in Friday's session, so his Week 15 status will be shrouded in some uncertainty for now. Even if Johnson moves past the injury and is cleared to play Sunday, he may be headed for a downturn in targets with fellow wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring) slated to return from a five-game absence.
