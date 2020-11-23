Johnson had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

It was his first reception since Week 5 and he played just four snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Chad Beebe played 17 snaps on offense despite not getting a target. Despite the catch, there isn't any change in Johnson's role as a deep reserve and fourth receiver. However, he could have a larger role this week if Adam Thielen misses time after landing on the COVID-19 list.