Johnson hauled in his only target for 13 yards during Friday's 52-33 loss to the Saints.

It may not have been an especially eventful Christmas Day outing from the 2019 seventh-round pick, but at least Johnson proved capable of snapping his three-game catch drought over his workload of 11 offensive snaps. Johnson possesses two notable fantasy outings on the year, producing a combined 10 catches for 130 yards between his season-best Week 1 and 12 performances. In 13 other 2020 outings, however, Johnson has totaled only four receptions for 59 yards.