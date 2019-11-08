Play

Johnson's teammate Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas.

With Thielen either inactive or suffering an in-game injury the past three weeks, Johnson has played 71, 74 and 83 percent of snaps, catching seven of 12 targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns. The target volume hasn't been encouraging, but he at least figures to see a lot of playing time Sunday night in Dallas.

