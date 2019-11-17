Play

Johnson is starting for Adam Thielen (hamstring) on Sunday against the Broncos.

Although Johnson has received at least 71 percent of the offensive snaps in four consecutive games, he's managed to haul in just nine of 16 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch. Expect a similar workload for Johnson in Week 11, but he may find it difficult to produce against a Denver defense that has conceded the fifth-fewest TDs (five) and seventh-fewest YPT (7.4) to wideouts this season.

