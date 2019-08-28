Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Strong case for roster
Johnson is headed for a spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has impressed throughout training camp and preseason action, and appears to have earned a reserve role in Minnesota's wide receiver corps. The rookie seventh-round pick is likely to play a role on special teams, and could factor into the return game.
