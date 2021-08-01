Johnson was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 24-year-old suffered the injury during Friday's practice and is slated to miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign. Johnson, who worked as Minnesota's No. 3 wideout as a rookie in 2019, was attempting to win back that job in training camp, but he'll instead spend the season rehabbing from the ACL tear.
