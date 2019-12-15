Play

Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Chargers at L.A.

Listed as limited on the Vikings' final two Week 15 practice reports due to a quad injury, Johnson's availability was in question for this contest. While he's available to the offense, the return of Adam Thielen (hamstring) from a four-game absence likely won't afford Johnson many targets, especially with his health compromised.

